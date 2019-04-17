Castle's Molly Quinn Returns to ABC in The Fix — Watch a Sneak Peek

A mini-Castle reunion will get underway at ABC next week, by way of Molly Quinn‘s arc on The Fix — and we’ve got an exclusive glimpse at her very first scene.

As TVLine exclusively reported in September, Quinn will recur on the freshman legal drama as Lindsay Meyer, the sister of murder victim Jessica. In our sneak peek embedded above, Quinn’s character has her first meeting with prosecutor Maya Travis (played by Robin Tunney), and she’s understandably nervous about seeing her sister’s alleged murderer, Sevvy Johnson, in court later that day.

But there’s a bigger problem to address in Monday’s episode (10/9c), appropriately titled “The Fugitive”: Sevvy is nowhere to be found before he’s due to appear in court. (And Maya will have her own issues to worry about when the police receive a report that she’s being stalked.)

Quinn previously appeared on Castle for eight seasons, where she played Alexis, the daughter of Nathan Fillion’s titular author. Her arc on The Fix will also reunite her with Castle executive producer Laurie Zaks, who now serves as a Fix EP alongside Marcia Clark.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!