John Cusack to Headline Utopia, New Amazon Series from Gillian Flynn

John Cusack is taking the small-screen plunge. The Say Anything actor has signed on to headline Utopia, Amazon’s forthcoming nine-episode drama series from Sharp Objects and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, TVLine has learned.

Adapted from the British series of the same name, Utopia centers on a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Cusack will star as Kevin Christie, a charismatic and media-savvy doctor who possesses a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook. Christie altruistically wants to change the world through science.

He joins an ensemble that also includes The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, Cougar Town‘s Dan Byrd and Gotham‘s Cory Michael Smith.