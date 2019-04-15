Y: The Last Man Showrunners Exit FX Adaptation Due to Creative Differences

There’s been a shakeup behind the scenes at Y: The Last Man, FX’s forthcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic book series. Co-showrunners Michael Green (American Gods) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Marvel’s Luke Cage) announced Monday that they have parted ways with the project, which snagged a series order from the cabler back in February.

“Sad news for fans of Y: The Last Man today,” the duo’s statement began. “FX has decided not to move forward with out series in its current form.”

An FX rep tells TVLine that Green and Croal left due to creative differences; the search for a new showrunner is underway.

Initially ordered to pilot last April, the drama — titled simply Y — takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has decimated every male except for one lone human, Yorick. In his travels, Yorick encounters a new world order of women who explore gender, race, class and survival.

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) stars as Yorick, with Oscar nominee Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn (Two and a Half Men), Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed), Juliana Canfield (Succession) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) rounding out the ensemble.