The 100 Season 6 Premiere Photos: Who's Reuniting in the New World?

Following a well-deserved 125-year power nap, Clarke and her fellow survivors are starting over on a new planet. But does that also mean putting their past grudges behind them?

RELATED STORIES Watch The 100 Season 6 trailer!

Watch The 100 Season 6 trailer! The 100 Season 6 poster finds Clarke facing her 'demons'

New photos from The 100‘s sixth season premiere — airing Tuesday, April 30 at 9/8c on The CW — find several passengers emerging from cryosleep and reuniting with their nearest and dearest. (That shot of Raven and Shaw holding hands is nothing short of “aww”-inducing, as is the image of Miller and Jackson sharing a quiet moment on their new planet.)

Though several of these photos were already unveiled (via TVLine) at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel back in Oct. 2018, there are also a few new shots that speak volumes about the characters’ ever-changing dynamics.

For example, Clarke is obviously thrilled to have her mother back in her life, but after the events of Season 5, it’s safe to say that not everyone will be thrilled to see Abby up and walking again.

Browse our gallery of Season 6 premiere photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What are you most excited to see when The 100 returns?