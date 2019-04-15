Ratings: Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere Sets New Record

Absence made Game of Thrones fans’ hearts grow fonder, as the HBO drama returned from a 20-month break to nearly 17.4 million viewer across all platforms ((linear, HBOGO and HBO NOW). That exceeds the previous series high of 16.9 million viewers for the Season 7 finale.

With just regular linear HBO viewing, the long-awaited, 56-minute final Season 8 opener delivered 11.8 million total viewers, just shy of the Season 7 finale’s record-setting 12.1 million viewers.

As noted by HBO, “As a testament to the evolving video consumption habits of subscribers, the HBO NOW streaming service saw a jump of approximately 50% in viewing when compared to last season’s finale and nearly doubled (97%) when compared to the seventh season premiere. Yesterday accounts for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO.”

TVLine readers have the lonnnng awaited final season premiere an average grade of “A-.”