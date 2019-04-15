Ratings: American Idol Rises, NCIS: LA Falls Opposite Game of Thrones

American Idol this Sunday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up 18 and 30 percent week-to-week to match its biggest audience since March 10 and hit a four-week high in the demo. And looking at the half-hours, the singing competition held quite steady (1.3, 1.3, 1.3 and 1.2,) even when facing off against HBO’ surely well-watched Game of Thrones return. (Cable numbers such as HBO’s famously come in much, much later and are as warranted reported under separate cover.)
Capping ABC’s night, Shark Tank (4 mil/0.8) was steady.
Elsewhere:
CBS | God Friended Me (7 mil/0.6) was down 15 and 45 percent with its finale, matching its season low in the demo (TVLine readers gave it a grade of “A-“; read post mortem). NCIS: LA (6.8 mil/0.7) was down 9 and 30 percent opposite Game of Thrones, matching its series low in the demo, while fellow bubble drama Madam Secretary (5 mil/0.4) slipped 33 percent in the demo to match its own demo low.
NBC | World of Dance (3.3 mil/0.7) and Good Girls (2.4 mil/0.6) were steady.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.