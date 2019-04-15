Ratings: American Idol Rises, NCIS: LA Falls Opposite Game of Thrones

American Idol this Sunday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up 18 and 30 percent week-to-week to match its biggest audience since March 10 and hit a four-week high in the demo. And looking at the half-hours, the singing competition held quite steady (1.3, 1.3, 1.3 and 1.2,) even when facing off against HBO’ surely well-watched Game of Thrones return. (Cable numbers such as HBO’s famously come in much, much later and are as warranted reported under separate cover.)

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Recap

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Recap American Idol Recap: Which Singer Killed Katy?

Capping ABC’s night, Shark Tank (4 mil/0.8) was steady.

Elsewhere:

CBS | God Friended Me (7 mil/0.6) was down 15 and 45 percent with its finale, matching its season low in the demo (TVLine readers gave it a grade of “A-“; read post mortem). NCIS: LA (6.8 mil/0.7) was down 9 and 30 percent opposite Game of Thrones, matching its series low in the demo, while fellow bubble drama Madam Secretary (5 mil/0.4) slipped 33 percent in the demo to match its own demo low.

NBC | World of Dance (3.3 mil/0.7) and Good Girls (2.4 mil/0.6) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.