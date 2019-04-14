Quotes of the Week: Killing Eve, PLL, Grey's, The Bold Type, Barry and More

Let’s be honest: Most of us are simply trying to fill the time until Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season tonight, right?

RELATED STORIES Did Jane the Virgin Nix Narrator Theory? Was Idol Duet Creepy? And More TV Qs

Did Jane the Virgin Nix Narrator Theory? Was Idol Duet Creepy? And More TV Qs 2019 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

Fortunately, there’s no better time-filler than a scroll through our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

This time around, we’ve got a Cleary son’s unnecessary guilt on The Kids Are Alright, some true-crime confusion courtesy of Splitting Up Together, bad news for Barry‘s title character and a fairly ludicrous conversation that only the Pretty Little Liars could have.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: sound bites from Killing Eve‘s season premiere (read recap), Schitt’s Creek‘s season finale (read recap) and The Bold Type‘s return (read our post mortem Q&A with Katie Stevens).

Plus, we’ve got double doses of Superstore, Grey’s Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as gems from Happy!, Vanderpump Rules, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!