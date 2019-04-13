Ratings: ABC's Friday Sitcoms Flat With Finales, With Their Futures TBD

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless held steady with their season finales on Friday night, as both sitcoms continue to await word on their fate.

RELATED STORIES What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season?

What's Renewed & Cancelled for Next Season? The Rookie Is the Show You Most Want to See Renewed

Fresh Off the Boat drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, while Speechless did 2.3 mil and a 0.5. Both shows matched both their previous episodes as well as their season averages.

Thus far on the sitcom front, ABC has only announced renewals for Modern Family (for a final season) and The Conners (following somewhat protracted contract talks).

Elsewhere on the night….

CBS | MacGyver (6.1 mil/0.7) improved on last week’s series lows, yet both Hawaii Five-0 (6.8 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (8 mil/0.7) dipped to match demo lows. The trio tied for Friday’s demo win, while the newly renewed Blue Bloods easily delivered the night’s biggest audience, as it does.

FOX | Leading out of sitcom reruns (seriously, is Last Man Standing ever new?), Proven Innocent (1.8 mil/0.4) held steady.

NBC | On-the-bubble Blindspot (3.2 mil/0.5) delivered its best audience since Feb. 8 while ticking up in the demo. The Blacklist (3.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.