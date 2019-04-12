Ratings: The Orville Steady, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Up After 3-Week Breaks

Fox’s The Orville returned this Thursday to 2.57 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady in the demo while dipping to a new audience low leading out of a Gotham rerun.

Over on NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned from its own three-week break to a 0.6 rating (up a tenth in the demo from its last fresh episode) and 1.9 million total viewers (a season low); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-.” Elsewhere on the Peacock network, Superstore (3.4 mil/0.9) ticked up to match its best rating in over a year, AP Bio (2.1 mil/0.5) was flat, and Abby’s (1.7 mil/0.4) and SVU (3.9 mil/0.7) dipped.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.5 mil/0.4, read recap) rose, while In the Dark (776K/0.2) was steady in Week 2.

CBS | Leading out of a Big Bang rerun, Fam (4.9 mil/0.8) ticked up with its freshman finale.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.7 mil/1.5, read post mortem), Station 19 (5.4 mil/0.9) and For the People (3.1 mil/0.5) were all steady.

