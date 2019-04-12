Team Palladino Honors Late Gilmore Collaborator: 'He Was a Magic Genie'

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are paying tribute to their late friend and colleague Gary Stewart, who was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday at the age of 62. A veteran of Rhino Records and Apple Music, Stewart’s myriad credits include producing the 2002 Gilmore Girls soundtrack.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our friend Gary Stewart,” the Palladinos said in a statement to TVLine. “His generosity and enthusiasms were infectious. He was a tireless warrior for social causes and fought injustice every day of his life. He was a magic genie with a trunk full of CDs and a love of music that was unparalleled. He produced our Gilmore soundtrack with as much energy and devotion as if it was The White Album, and will continue to be an influence on the sounds of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He was the best of the best.”

Titled Our Little Corner of the World: Music from Gilmore Girls, the soundtrack featured selections of the series’ score as well as a new version of the Gilmore theme “Where You Lead,” by Carole King.