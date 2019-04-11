Ratings: Modern Family Rises With Wedding Episode, Fox Dramas Dip

Modern Family this Wednesday drew 4.8 million total viewers (up 12 percent to match its second-largest audience of 2019) and a 1.2 demo rating (up one tenth) as parents-to-be Haley and Dylan attempted eloping.

Elsewhere on ABC, Schooled (3.8 mil/0.9) and Single Parents (3.2 mil/0.8) also ticked up, while The Goldbergs (4.6 mil/1.1) and Whiskey Cavalier (3.1 mil/0.6) were steady.

CBS | Survivor (7.6 mil1.5) held steady to dominate the night in both measures, with #OneChicago in rerun mode, and enjoyed one of its biggest viewership margins ever over Empire. Leading out of an NCIS rerun (4.2 mil/0.6 vs. Saturday-bound Million Dollar Mile’s most recent 3.3 mil/0.8), SEAL Team (4.5 mil/0.6) hit a three-episode high in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Empire (3.8 mil/1.1) and Star (3.2 mil/0.9) returned to series lows in the demo, with the former also drawing its smallest audience ever.

THE CW | Jane the Virgin (604K/0.2) was steady.

