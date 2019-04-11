General Hospital Recasts Nina With Guiding Light Vet Cynthia Watros

General Hospital has replaced one Daytime Emmy winner with another, by recasting the role of Nina with Guiding Light vet Cynthia Watros.

RELATED STORIES Y&R Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out!

Y&R Switcheroo: Stafford Returns, Tognoni Out! General Hospital Exit: The Doctor Is Out!

As previously reported, Michelle Stafford is parting ways with ABC’s one and only daytime drama (after an alleged contract standoff) and returning to the role of The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis, where she will replace her own recast, One Life to Live/GL vet Gina Tognoni.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” GH boss Frank Valentini said on Twitter, shortly after People.com broke the news. “I love @TheRealStafford and wish her all the best. I’m also really excited about @watroswatros joining the #GH family and continuing Nina’s legacy.”

Since wrapping her Daytime Emmy-winning run as GL‘s Annie Dutton, Watros’ TV credits have included Titus, The Drew Carey Show, Lost, House, Finding Carter and Y&R (as Kelly Andrews).

Watros beings taping at GH sometime in June.