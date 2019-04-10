Ratings: New Amsterdam Returns Low Lacking This Is Us as Lead-In

NBC’s New Amsterdam and CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans both suffered with weaker lead-ins this Tuesday.

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (7.2 mil/1.2, read recap) matched Monday’s Battle Round numbers. Now airing an hour earlier, The Village (4.2 mil/0.7) held steady but was obviously down sharply from time slot predecessor This Is Us‘ Season 3 average (8.3 mil/2.0). The already renewed New Amsterdam then returned from a month-long break to 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 23 and 30 percent to mark season lows.

RELATED STORIES

Over on CBS, NCIS (11.6 mil/1.1) dropped a few eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low. The Code previewed to 8.2 mil and a 0.7, lower than anything FBI has put up in the time slot to date. (The Code will now air Mondays at 9 pm; grade it below!) Bubble drama NCIS: New Orleans (6.7 mil/0.6) dipped 7 percent and two tenths to match and hit series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Housewife (3.6 mil/0.7) dipped, while The Kids Are Alright (2.9 mil/0.6), black-ish (2.9 mil/0.7) and Splitting Up Together‘s Season 2 finale (2.5 mil/0.6) were all steady. The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.6) delivered its second-smallest audience yet while dipping to match its demo low.

THE CW | Leading out of a Flash rerun, Roswell NM (817K/0.2) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.7 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (1.9 mil/0.6) were steady.

