Barry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Barry Berkman has plenty more acting lessons in his future: HBO has renewed its dark comedy Barry for a third season.

The news comes less than three weeks into Barry‘s sophomore season, which is currently airing Sundays at 10 pm.

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry stars Hader as a disillusioned hitman who discovers he has an interest in acting. In Season 2, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting — but that’s proving to be much more difficult than he’d hoped, leading him to figure out why his own psyche pushed him toward violence in the first place.

The cast also includes Henry Winkler as Barry’s pompous yet endearing acting teacher Gene Cousineau, Stephen Root as Barry’s handler Monroe Fuches, Anthony Carrigan as unfailingly polite mobster NoHo Hank and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, the object of Barry’s affection.

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Barry's Season 3 pickup.