The Crown Season 4 Casts Princess Di: 'I Will Strive to Do Her Justice'

Newcomer Emma Corrin is getting the royal treatment: The British actress has joined The Crown‘s Season 4 cast in the role of Lady Diana Spencer, better known as Princess Diana.

RELATED STORIES Where Is The Crown? Mary Kills People? Transparent? Get the Latest Word on 24 'Missing' Shows

Where Is The Crown? Mary Kills People? Transparent? Get the Latest Word on 24 'Missing' Shows The Crown: Gillian Anderson Cast as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 (Report)

Netflix revealed Corrin’s casting in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I have been glued to the show, and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal,” Corrin said. “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Corrin previously appeared in an episode of the British drama Grantchester. She joins a Season 4 cast that includes The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson, who was reportedly tapped to play former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in January.

Season 4 of The Crown will begin filming later this year. Season 3, meanwhile, will premiere sometime in 2019, though an exact release date has not been announced. The third season will jump forward in time, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies now portraying Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, taking over the roles from Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

Your thoughts on Corrin’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.