Future Man Renewed for Third (and Final) Season at Hulu

Sadly, there’s not much more future for Future Man: Hulu has renewed the Josh Hutcherson-starring sci-fi comedy for a third season, which will also be its last, according to our sister site Deadline.

Hutcherson, of Hunger Games fame, stars as Josh, a janitor whose video-game skills get him recruited by soldiers from the future to help save the world. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings) co-stars as soldier Tiger, with Derek Wilson (Rectify) playing soldier Wolf. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers; their AMC action drama Preacher just announced its final season earlier this week as well.

Future Man debuted in November 2017 with a 13-episode freshman season; Season 2 premiered in January. Season 3 will reportedly consist of eight episodes, but no premiere date has been set.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Future Man? Drop your thoughts on the renewal/cancellation in a comment below.