Emmy Shake-Up: American Horror Story Booted From 2019 Limited Series Race

American Horror Story‘s crossover-crazed eighth season has been rendered ineligible to compete in Emmy’s 2019 Limited Series race.

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that because AHS: Apocalypse contained “continuing story threads, characters and actors reprising those same character roles from previous seasons” — specifically the Murder House, Coven and Hotel installments — it is being “re-categorized” from the Limited Series category to Drama Series.

The change also applies to Season 2 of USA Network’s The Sinner and Season 2 of Netflix’s American Vandal.

The Academy is quick to note that this “re-categorization” is effective for the 2019 Emmy Awards competition only.

Horror Story‘s switch to the much more competitive Drama Series race may be a moot point considering the franchise’s Emmy fortunes have faded considerably in recent years. Season 7’s Cult-themed chapter scared up just four total nominations, only two in major categories (for Sarah Paulson and Adina Porter, who were nom’d for Lead and Supporting Actress, respectively). AHS last scored a Best Limited Series nod in 2015, for Freak Show.

The Sinner and American Vandal, meanwhile, each scored one nod in Season 1, the former for Jessica Biel’s lead actress work and the latter for writing.