Preacher to End With Season 4 at AMC

Sorry, Preacher fans, but your prayers have not been answered: The action-packed AMC drama will end after its upcoming fourth season, which will debut on Sunday, Aug. 4.

RELATED STORIES Preacher Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

Preacher Renewed for Season 4 at AMC Preacher Season 3 Finale Recap: Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel

Based on the Garth Ennis/Steve Dillon comic book, Preacher starred Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a laconic preacher in rural Texas who finds himself possessed by a supernatural force and locked in an epic battle of good versus evil. (That battle involves lots of high-octane, kick-ass fight scenes, by the way.) Oscar nominee Ruth Negga co-starred as Jesse’s gun-toting girlfriend Tulip, with Joseph Gilgun playing Irish vampire Cassidy.

Executive producer Seth Rogen confirmed the news with a tweet on Monday, referring to Season 4 as the “final season”:

Debuting in May 2016, Preacher got renewed for a fourth season in November, with production relocating to Australia. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the final-season news.

Will you miss Preacher? Or is it going out on top? Share your reaction to the news in a comment below.