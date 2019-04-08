This week on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the team’s latest mission involves kidnapping a crooked commander-in-chief. And yet as seen in this sneak peek, that is far from Sara’s only problem.

In “The Getaway” (airing tonight at 8/7c, on The CW), an increasingly agitated Hank Heywood (played by Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, forcing the Legends to go on the run. There, in order to preserve history, Sara & Co. use a groovy RV to transport an abducted President Richard M. Nixon to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, so that he can deliver his infamous “I am not a crook” speech. The rub? Due to a magical mite that’s amusingly on the loose, Tricky Dick right now can only tell the truth!

Press play above to get a sense of everything that Sara (Caity Lotz) is dealing with, including her “lonely heart,” the hairy secret Mona thus far is hiding, and a cranky Constantine.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Nate and Zari, with the help of Nora and Gary, work together to find out what Hank is really up to.

