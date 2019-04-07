Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, Legends, Will & Grace, Shadows, Veep and More

The month of March has officially gone out like a lamb, and April has gotten off to a rather quotable start.

We’ve rounded up another week’s worth of memorable dialogue from the small screen, highlighting the best bon mots and zingers that television had to offer.

This time around, our Quotes of the Week gallery includes Supergirl‘s nod to a fellow CW program, an anecdote from Superstore‘s Glenn that we can file under “TMI,” a morbid understanding on You’re the Worst‘s series finale and an outburst from The Twilight Zone‘s latest visitor.

Also featured in this week’s compilation: double doses of Grey’s Anatomy (read recap), This Is Us‘ twist-filled season finale (read recap) and Veep‘s final season premiere (read recap).

Plus, we’ve got sound bites from Barry, Will & Grace, Brockmire and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!