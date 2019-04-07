The Enemy Within's Big Bad Is Closer Than You Think — Watch Sneak Peek

Where in the world is the nefarious Tal? For a half-dozen episodes, The Enemy Within‘s Cointel team has been tracking the terrorist. But now they’re about to realize he’s closer than they think.

In the above sneak peek from this Monday’s episode (airing at 10/9c on NBC), Kate (played by Kelli Garner) reports that Tal’s repeated access of some bugged software is allowing her to slowly but surely circumvent the Big Bad’s cloaked ISPs and start to zero in on his location.

Press play above to learn the general vicinity of where the team tracks him — and then check in on Tal (The Americans‘ Lev Gorn) himself and see what telltale neighborhood is literally in his sights.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode: Keaton (Morris Chestnut) uses stolen NSA software meant for Tal as an opportunity to go on the offensive. He sends Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) undercover to pass the tech off to the intended recipient, a 19-year-old computer genius (Sweet/Vicious‘ Stephen Friedrich). That play, however, will ultimately force Keaton to make an impossible choice.