Page Six TV Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Daily syndicated gossip show Page Six TV has been cancelled after two seasons.

Co-hosted by TV personalities Bevy Smith and Carlos Greer, as well as journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six TV was modeled after the New York Post‘s “Page Six” gossip column. The half-hour show primarily featured news and roundtable discussions about pop culture and entertainment, though finance, politics and other topics were also addressed. (Full disclosure: Wagmeister is a senior correspondent for Variety, which is owned by TVLine’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed — See Complete TVLine Poll Results

The Rookie Is the Bubble Show You Most Want to See Renewed — See Complete TVLine Poll Results Where Is The Crown? Mary Kills People? Transparent? Get the Latest Word on 24 'Missing' Shows

Page Six TV was originally hosted by actor-comedian John Fugelsang, who left the show after Season 1. The show’s trio of “insiders” was then promoted to full-fledged co-hosts.

According to our sister site Deadline, Page Six TV will remain in production throughout the summer. An airdate for the show’s final episode has not yet been announced.

Will you miss Page Six TV? Tell us in the comments below.