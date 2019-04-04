Gay 'James Bond' at Netflix: Animated Q-Force From Sean Hayes, Mike Schur Snags 10-Episode Series Order

I spy an LGBTQ breakthrough at Netflix. The streamer has given a 10-episode series order to Q-Force, an adult-themed animated comedy centered on a gay James Bond-esque secret agent, TVLine has learned.

From uberproducer Mike Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place) and actor-producer Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), the half-hour project is “about a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies. Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional (and personal) adventures,” per the official logline.

Rumor has it Hayes will voice the lead character, but a Netflix rep declined to confirm.

Gabe Liedman (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, PEN 15) is the showrunner and will serve as an EP alongside the aforementioned Schur and Hayes as well as Todd Milliner and David Miner.

Q-Force is the latest animated series to get the greenlight at Netflix, joining a growing slate that also includes Big Mouth, Disenchantment, F is for Family and HOOPS.