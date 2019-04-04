Ratings: Empire Rebounds From Lows, Whiskey Cavalier Ticks Up

Fox’s Empire this Wednesday drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, ticking up from last week’s series lows to end a slide that spanned four episodes.

Leading out of that, Star (3.5 mil/1.0) also rose, improving on last week’s demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.3 mil/1.5) dipped a tenth but still dominated the night in the demo. Million Dollar Mile (3.4 mil/0.8) dipped in Week 2, while SEAL Team (3.7 mil/0.6) stabilized in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.9 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths, while Fire (8.1 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.9 mil/1.0) each dipped one tenth.

THE CW | Leading out of a rerun, Jane the Virgin (595K/0.2) dipped from its final season premiere.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.4 mil/1.1) and Schooled (3.4 mil/0.8) dipped, Modern Family (4.3 mil/1.1) was steady, and Single Parents (3.1 mil/0.8) and Whiskey Cavalier (3.1 mil/0.6) both ticked up.

