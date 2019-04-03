Veronica Mars: Mary McDonnell Joins Hulu Revival in Mystery Role

It looks like someone in Neptune is about to get his/her head shrunk, courtesy of one Mary McDonnell.
TVLine has learned exclusively that the Battlestar Gallactica and Major Crimes vet is set to guest star in Hulu’s forthcoming Veronica Mars revival as Jane, a warm-hearted therapist.
A Hulu rep confirmed McDonnell’s casting, but declined to reveal the length of her stay or who — if anyone — her therapist character will be treating. (For those wondering, yes, this is the Veronica Mars tidbit I teased in my latest Ask Ausiello column.)
The eight-episode revival picks up five years after the events of the 2014 fan-funded movie and features returning stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen and Max Greenfield (among others). The mini-series will take the franchise back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir” roots, series creator Rob Thomas previously shared. “[There will be] one big case [with] eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”
Production recently wrapped on the revival; Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date.