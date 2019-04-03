Ratings: This Is Us Rises With Finale; The Village, NOLA and black-ish Tick Up

This Is Us wrapped Season 3 on Tuesday night with 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, rising to its biggest audience since Jan. 22 while ticking up a tenth in the demo week-to-week. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B+”; get allll kinds of Season 4 scoop.

Bookending the NBC drama, Ellen’s Game of Games (5.3 mil/1.1) dipped while The Village (4.3 mil/0.8) ticked up in Week 3. (Next week, The Village moves to 9/8c as New Amsterdam returns.)

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (11.6 mil/1.1) ticked down to mark one of its smallest audiences ever while matching its all-time demo low. FBI (9.1 mil/0.9) was steady with its planted spinoff, while New Orleans (7.3 mil/0.8) ticked up.

ABC | Leading out of reruns, black-ish (2.7 mil/0.7) dropped a few eyeballs but ticked up in the demo. Splitting Up Together (2.3 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.7, read post mortem) were steady in the demo, though the former slipped to an audience low.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.7 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (1.9 mil/0.6) were steady.

