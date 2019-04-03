Samantha Bee Parodies Riverdale, Takes Stance Against Anti-Vaxxers

Calling all Serpents and River Vixens: Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (10:30 pm, TBS) channels the hit CW drama Riverdale to stress the importance of vaccinations.

TVLine has your first look at “Full Fronterdale,” which features Riverdale High cheerleader Betty Sam crushing hard on Archie Andrews. When she notices a Band-Aid on his arm, Archie explains to his unvaccinated friend that he just got his immunizations.

“I looked online and realized I don’t want to die from tuberculosis,” he says. “I would rather die in a more normal way: via cult.”

“Wow, you make vaccinations sound so cool,” Sam replies. “Maybe it is bad to get diseases from the Middle Ages.”

Their conversation is interrupted by not-so-omniscient narrator Jughead, as well as an appearance by Sam’s (teenage?) mother, who doesn’t want her getting all wrapped up in this “vaxx talk.” Veronica and Josie are also on hand, there to accompany Archie to the “football/singing competition” happening out on the field.

Full Frontal‘s Riverdale spoof is borne of a larger segment on teenagers who are rebelling against their anti-vaxxer ‘rents and trying to figure out a way to get themselves vaccinated.

