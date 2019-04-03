Jason Alexander to Voice Animated Mouse in Fox's Richard Lovely Pilot

Jason Alexander has been tapped to voice an animated mouse within a live-action comedy pilot, from the network that brought you Son of Zorn.

Fox’s Richard Lovely, penned by Billy Finnegan (Grace and Frankie), stars The Odd Couple‘s Thomas Lennon as the titular disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, Mr. Mouse. Richard doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old, Mr. Mouse (voiced by Alexander) appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

The single-camera comedy’s cast also includes Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me), Nicole Richie (Great News), Asif Ali (Wrecked), Mason Schneiderman (Happyish), Nicole Sun, Kai Cech and Thom Nemer.

In addition to his run as Seinfeld’s George, Alexander’s TV credits include Young Sheldon, The Orville, the short-lived Hit the Road and the short-lived Bob Patterson.

Do you think Richard Lovely can succeed where Imaginary Mary failed?