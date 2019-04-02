The Hills: New Beginnings Gets June Premiere Date on MTV — Watch Teaser

The rest is finally about to be written with the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, MTV’s highly anticipated revival featuring all the characters you remember from the original series — plus Mischa Barton!

MTV on Tuesday released a new official promo for the reality offshoot, and while it’s mostly a montage of classic clips from The Hills, we also get glimpses of present-day Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, both halves of “Speidi” and Stephanie Pratt — plus Mischa Barton! The show’s full cast also includes Brandon Thomas Lee, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Kaitlynn Carver, Jennifer Delgado and Whitney Port.

I suppose only two questions remain now: Will New Beginnings dare to address the jaw-dropping final scene of the original Hills finale, which revealed that the entire show had been a scripted Hollywood production? And, of course, how will Mischa Barton factor into all of this?

Along with this first promo, MTV also announced that New Beginnings will premiere on Monday, June 24.

Hit PLAY on the first footage from The Hills: New Beginnings above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be revisiting your old frenemies this summer?