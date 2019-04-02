Pretty Little Liars Sneak Peek: Mona Clashes With Alison Over Her Fake Alibi

Now that she’s being framed for murder (again), Alison is desperate to cover her tracks — even if that means getting assistance from the last person she was accused of killing.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8/7c) finds Ali following up with Mona, who isn’t exactly thrilled to discover that Ali included Dylan, Caitlin and Ava in her fake alibi from the night of Nolan’s murder.

“What the hell are you talking about, Ali? I said that alibi was just for you, not half your class!” Mona says. “Didn’t we decide you were going to drop the whole role model routine and go back to being the old Ali that we know and love?”

Elsewhere in the episode, “the Perfectionists kick their investigating into high gear when they identify a possible suspect in Nolan’s murder; Alison begins to look into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious suicide of Taylor Hotchkiss; and seeing the Perfectionists juggle sleuthing with their intense academic demands, Alison decides to use her past in Rosewood as a way to mentor them through their current situation,” according to the official synopsis.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Alison and Mona’s next scheme, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you enjoying The Perfectionists so far?