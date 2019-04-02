FBI Sneak Peek: Julian McMahon Leads the Most Wanted Team in Spinoff Pilot

Julian McMahon leads a manhunt in this exclusive sneak from FBI‘s backdoor spinoff pilot, airing tonight at 9/8c on CBS.

RELATED STORIES CBS' Biggest Renewal / Cancellation Cliffhangers: 10 Shows on the Bubble

CBS' Biggest Renewal / Cancellation Cliffhangers: 10 Shows on the Bubble Marvel's Runaways Renewed for Season 3 on Hulu

FBI: Most Wanted — which in January received a series commitment from CBS — centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Dick Wolf, who created FBI, will co-write the pilot with longtime Law & Order collaborator Rene Balcer. The pair will also serve as EPs alongside Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

In tonight’s FBI episode, titled (you guessed it) “Most Wanted,” OA and Maggie team up with members of the FBI’s Fugitives Department to hunt down a murder suspect who is also on America’s Top 10 most wanted list.

In addition to McMahon (Marvel’s Runaways) as FBI Agent Jess Lacroix, the spinoff cast includes Kellan Lutz (Twilight) as Agent Crosby, Roxy Sternberg (Emerald City) as Agent Barnes; Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) as analyst Hana Gibson; Nathaniel Arcand (CBC’s Heartland) as Agent Clinton Skye; and Alana De La Garza (Law & Order) as Assistant Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Want scoop on FBI, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.