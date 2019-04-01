Ratings: World of Dance Eyes New Lows, Idol Steady With 3-Hour Megillah

World of Dance this Sunday drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dipping week-to-week to mark new series lows. (Why did NBC bring this summertime staple back on springtime Sundays…?) Leading out of that, Good Girls (2.2 mil/0.5) hit and tied its own series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol‘s three-hour megillah averaged 7.2 mil and a 1.2, rock steady week-to-week.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.07 mil/0.3) dropped just a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Charmed (738K/0.2) improved on last week’s audience low while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (2.2 mil/0.9) were steady.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NCAA-related delays, God Friended Me (8 mil/1.1) is currently up two tenths, NCIS: LA (6.8 mil/0.8) is down a bit and Madam Secretary (4.8 mil/0.5) is steady.

