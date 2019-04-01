Magnum P.I. Has a Proposition for Higgins in Finale Sneak Peek — Will Brian Austin Green Kill the Mood?

Thomas has a proposal for Juliett in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 1 finale of CBS’ Magnum P.I. But will Higgins have time to answer?

RELATED STORIES CBS Bubble Show Update: Get the Latest Renewal and Cancellation Buzz

CBS Bubble Show Update: Get the Latest Renewal and Cancellation Buzz Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on Five-0's Danny and More!

In the (fortuitously titled?) episode “The Day It All Came Together” (airing tonight at 9/8c), Magnum’s ex, Hannah (played by returning guest star Jordana Brewster), resurfaces at his home nursing a gunshot wound and wanting his help to find her missing CIA father, whose life is in danger.

But before that big bit o’ drama lands on Magnum’s literal doorstep, he has other important business to tend to, by suggesting that Higgins — who oh-so-often does him a solid by lending her particular set of skills to solving a case — join him as a proper, full partner in private investigating.

Press play above to watch Magnum (Jay Hernandez) pop the question, witness Higgins’ (Perdita Weeks) initial reaction, and then see how Brian Austin Green (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) manages to detour the discussion.

Want more scoop on Magnum, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.