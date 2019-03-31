The Rookie Video: Can Robbie Kay Work His Magic to Save Nolan's Bacon?

Officer Nolan stands accused of roughing a passerby in this exclusive sneak peek from ABC’s The Rookie. Can Once Upon a Time alum Robbie Kay work some legal magic to save the cop’s bacon?

In the episode “Homefront” (airing Tuesday at 10/9c), Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) finds out he is being sued by a man who claims the officer used excessive force in the course of crimefighting, which led to the civilian’s injury.

In the sneak peek above, Justus Ward (OK, Joseph C. Phillips) presents video evidence of Nolan’s alleged offense to Judge Hollis Doyle (OK, Gregg Henry) and the defendant. Press play to witness the footage and render your own verdict, and see if Kay’s legal eagle can manage some damage control.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, when one of Nolan’s colleagues is arrested by Internal Affairs for lying on the witness stand, it leads to the release of three felons whose cases he worked on and the team being asked to check in on them now that they are free.