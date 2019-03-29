'Ship Shape: How Your Favorite Pairs From This Is Us, Jane, The Resident, Riverdale and Other Shows Are Faring

Courtesy of The CW, ABC, NBC, The CW and Freeform

Here at TVLine, we don’t just report on revivals — we can create our own, too!

Case in point: We’re shaking the dust off ‘Ship Shape, a recurring feature we first introduced back in 2013 (simpler times…) to track the relationship statuses of our favorite TV couples. This romance report is being resurrected as we approach May Sweeps, which will surely steer some of these ‘ships into choppy waters.

In addition to tracking the latest developments for these on-screen pairs, we’re also offering our own forecasts for each couple, from the sunny skies ahead for Riverdale‘s ‘Bughead’ to the potentially stormy future that surely awaits This Is Us‘ Beth and Randall.

Our latest ‘Ship Shape also includes updates from Arrow, Grey’s Anatomy, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, The Resident and more shows.

If you don’t see your favorite love match represented this time around, be sure to give ’em a shout-out in the comments for future consideration.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to get the latest updates, then drop a comment and tell us: Which love stories are you rooting for?