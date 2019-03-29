Berlin Station Cancelled at Epix

Berlin Station is officially closed: Epix has cancelled the international spy thriller starring Richard Armitage after three seasons, according to our sister site Deadline.

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled? Batman Prequel About Alfred the Butler Gets Series Order at Epix

Armitage (Hannibal, Strike Back) starred as CIA officer Daniel Miller, who was shipped off to Berlin on an undercover mission to identify the source of a dangerous leak. Rhys Ifans (Elementary) co-starred as seasoned CIA officer Hector DeJean, with Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) as station chief Steven Frost and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood) playing administrator Valerie Edwards. Ashley Judd joined the cast in Season 2 as new Berlin station chief BB Yates.

Debuting in October 2016 as one of Epix’s first scripted series, Berlin Station earned a Season 2 renewal from the pay-cable network the following month. Season 3 debuted in December; the Feb. 17 season finale will now serve as a series finale. (Epix also cancelled the Nick Nolte political comedy Graves, which debuted the same night as Berlin Station, in December 2017.)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Berlin Station? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the cancellation.