American Idol Sneak Peek: The Judges Struggle to Narrow Down the Top 20

A three-hour installment of American Idol may seem daunting — and, to be fair, it absolutely is — but considering the immensity of the situation at hand, those judges will need all the extra time they can get.

Sunday’s episode (ABC, 8/7c) relocates the remaining contestants to Hawaii’s Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, for the Showcase Round, during which they’ll each have one last chance to impress the judges with their vocal prowess. Following those beachside performances, the Idol judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — will present their Final Judgment, revealing which singers are proceeding to the Top 20.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the three-hour affair offers an inside look at how those final decisions will be made, as Katy, Luke and Lionel jockey to make sure their favorite singers make it through.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive peek at American Idol’s tense trip to Hawaii, then drop a comment with your hopes: Which of the remaining singers are you pulling for the hardest?