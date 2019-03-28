Arrow: Get Scoop on the Birds of Prey-Inspired Episode With All 3 Canaries

The CW has revealed details for Arrow‘s next episode, which has been described as “Birds of Prey-inspired” and features all three Canaries (if you play fast and loose with terminology and lump Earth-Two’s Black Siren in with the bunch).

Airing Monday, April 15, the episode “Lost Canary” finds Laurel accused of murder, and her criminal past exposed. That double whammy leads her to go “full Black Siren” and team up with an old, nefarious acquaintance, Shadow Thief (played by Ghost Wars‘ Carmel Amit), to embark on a crime spree around Star City.

While Dinah aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her — even summoning Sara Lance (Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz) for help. Laurel, though, will apparently rebuff all such peacemaking efforts, forcing “former friends to face off against each other.”

What do you make of this showdown between women of considerable substance? And do you think it will derail Laurel’s redemption for good?

