Fox Sets Summer Dates for SYTYCD, MasterChef, Beat Shazam and More

Fox’s Summer 2019 game plan will feature a heady mix of music, dance, sustenance and Dax Shepard.

The Jamie Foxx-hosted Beat Shazam will return with its third season on Monday, May 20 at 8 pm, while MasterChef will christen its 10th season on Wednesday, May 29 at 8 pm before expanding to a second night — Thursdays-at-8 pm — beginning June 20.

The long-running, death-defying So You Think You Can Dance — featuring new judges Laurieann Gibson and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval (joining vets Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy) — will launch Season 16 on Monday, June 10 at 9 pm. Cat Deeley will be back as host.

Lastly, the new competition series Spin the Wheel — EP’d by Justin Timberlake and hosted by Parenthood vet Shepard — will debut Thursday, June 20 at 9 pm, following MasterChef. Wheel is billed as a “suspenseful, high-energy mix of pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck” featuring a potential $20 million jackpot.

As previously reported, the Kristin Cavallari-fronted Paradise Hotel premieres Thursday, May 9 at 8 pm and the 2018 Miss USA competition is set to air live on Thursday, May 2 at 8 pm.