Ratings: Kids Are Alright, This Is Us Eye New Lows; Village Dips in Week 2

ABC’s American Housewife this Tuesday delivered 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. Leading out of that, The Kids Are Alright (3 mil/0.6, Keep or Cut?) dipped to new series lows.

Wrapping up ABC’s on-the-bubble Tuesday lineup, black-ish (2.8 mil/0.6), Splitting Up Together (2.4 mil/0.6, Keep or Cut?) and The Rookie (4.1 mil/0.7, Keep or Cut?) were all steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (12 mil/1.1), FBI (9.1 mil/0.9) and New Orleans (7.2 mil/0.7) were all steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (5.4 mil/1.2) was steady, while the penultimate This Is Us (7.5 mil/1.6, read recap) and The Village (4.2 mil/0.7) each dipped, with the former marking new lows.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (2.7 mil/0.7) and Mental Samurai (2 mil/0.6) both dipped.

THE CW | Roswell NM (890K/0.2) ticked down leading out of a Flash rerun.

