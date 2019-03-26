Ratings: The Fix Dips in Week 2; 9-1-1 Again Ties Idol for No. 2 Behind Voice

The Fix this Monday delivered 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dipping 11 percent and a tenth from its series launch. Opening ABC’s lineup, American Idol (6.4 mil/1.2, read recap) was steady week-to-week, placing second for the night behind The Voice.

Over on NBC, The Voice (8.9 mil/1.6, read recap) dipped 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week but dominated the night in both measures. The Enemy Within (5.2 mil/0.8) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo for a second straight week.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Arrow (1.05 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (4.9 mil/0.9, read recap) and 9-1-1 (5.7 mil/1.2) each dropped a handful of viewers while steady in the demo.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.3 mil/1.0) and Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.7) each dipped in audience while steady in the demo. Man With a Plan (5.3 mil/0.8) was up in viewers but down in the demo. CBS’ Mueller Report special closed the night with 3.1 mil and a 0.4.

