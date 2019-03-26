Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Is Burgess' New Relationship Already in Trouble?

It’s a good thing Charles Michael Davis is easy on the eyes, because Chicago P.D.‘s Burgess might have some issues with her new boyfriend’s job.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), Burgess brings political consultant Blair (played by The Originals vet Davis) a morning-after pork chop sandwich — “It’s the true taste of Chicago,” she explains — which leads to some very cute banter. But then his work comes calling, prompting Burgess to wonder, “Why is the black man working so hard to make a white cop the next mayor?” For Blair, the answer is simple: Kelton (John C. McGinley) is paying him for his services.

“There’s still room on the bandwagon, if you want to join,” Blair adds. Burgess, however, firmly declines the offer, since Kelton is far from the Intelligence unit’s favorite person. Could this be the start of some underlying issues for the nascent romance?

Elsewhere in the episode, “a mayoral candidate is shot by an unidentified sniper, and CPD races to catch the shooter before he can take out his next target,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Burgess’ new relationship.