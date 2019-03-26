Cancellation Countdown! Which 5 Shows Do You Most Want Saved?

Feel that chill in the air? It’s a sign that TV’s grim reaper is drawing near, ready to thin the primetime herd as the broadcast networks’ annual Upfronts presentations inch closer.

Though some on-the-bubble series have already gotten good news (like The Blacklist, which was recently renewed), there are quite a few lingering renew/cancel decisions to be made at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. And it’s never too early to start sending good vibes to your in-limbo favorites, even though many decisions won’t be locked in until mid-May, when the networks unveil their 2019-20 primetime schedules.

In the poll below, you’ll find more than two dozen comedies and dramas currently on the bubble, several of which we’ve made individual cases for in our annual Keep or Cut series. (Note: The poll only includes shows that have aired at least three episodes of their most recent seasons, hence omissions like ABC’s nascent legal drama The Fix.)

Review the choices below, then vote for up to FIVE (5) shows you most hope get good news… instead of the ax.