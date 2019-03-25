Chambers: Uma Thurman Thriller Gets April Premiere at Netflix — See Photos

Netflix has a few matters of the heart to settle this spring.

The streamer’s supernatural drama Chambers, starring Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, will drop on Friday, April 26, Netflix announced Monday.

Chambers — which was ordered straight to series back in January 2018 — centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. But the closer she gets to learning the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she takes on the characteristics of the deceased, some of which are troublingly sinister.

Thurman and Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn will lead the ensemble as married couple Nancy and Ben Lefevre, the heart donor’s mother and father.

Chambers‘ first season spans 10 episodes. Check out the first photos from Season 1 below, then drop a comment and tell us if you plan to watch.