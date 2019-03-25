Legends of Tomorrow Trailer: Supergirl Sara, a Truthful Family Vacation, Marilyn and More Teased for Season 4B

Some “super” costume changes are on tap for the Legends of Tomorrow when the CW series resumes Season 4 next Monday, April 1 at 8/7c.

In the first episode back, titled “Lucha De Apuestas,” the Legends head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up Mona’s mess, after the Kaupe got loose. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari go on a recon mission to find out what Hank might be hiding from everyone.

Then on April 8, in “The Getaway,” Hank commandeers the Waverider in 1973, sending the Legends on the run in an RV after kidnapping a President Nixon who is only able to tell the truth. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari, with the help of Nora and Gary, work together to find out what Hank is really up to.

Once again, Legends returns Monday, April 1 at 8 pm; Arrow as such will begin airing an hour later, starting April 15.

Watch the full trailer above

