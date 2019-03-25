Ratings: Good Girls Eyes Uptick, Charmed Dips to a New Audience Low

Good Girls this Sunday drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo week-to-week after launching its sophomore run with three consecutive declines. Opening NBC’s night, World of Dance (3.3 mil/0.8) was steady in the demo while dipping to a new audience low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.14 mil/0.3, read recap) and Charmed (599K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to a new audience low.

ABC | American Idol (7 mil/1.2, read recap) dipped a tenth week-to-week, as did Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.8).

FOX | The Simpsons (2 mil/0.8), Bob’s Burgers (2 mil/0.9) and Family Guy (2 mil/0.9) were all steady.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to an NCAA-delayed start for the Sunday slate, God Friended Me (7.8 mil/1.0) is currently up two tenths, NCIS: LA (7 mil/0.8) is down a tenth and Madam Secretary (5.9 mil/0.7) is up two tenths.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.