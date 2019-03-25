Glee Grads Reunite to Rap 'n' Razz Each Other in Drop the Mic Finale Sneak Peek

All those years spend in the orbit of the brutally incisive Sue Sylvester apparently learned the Glee kids something!

When Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin square off against fellow McKinley “grads” Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale in this week’s Drop the Mic season finale (airing Wednesday at 10/9c on TNT), nothing is off limits. From questionable college decisions and fizzled TV careers to blink-and-you-missed-it cameos in blockbuster movies, Ushkowitz and Tobin don’t hold back in the above sneak peek, while teammates McHale and Morris and Shum Jr. and Riley also field their share of pointed barbs.

Which of the former Gleeks is called out for being so white their blood type is “mayonnaise”? Whose past channeling of Whitney Houston is so attacked it needs its own bodyguard? And what choice words does an original cast member have for a relative newbie? Press play to get a taste of the rap battle ahead.