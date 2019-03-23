Ratings: As March Madness Tops Friday, Dynasty and Speechless Rise

CBS’ coverage of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament on Friday night averaged 4.88 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating during primetime, leading the night in the demo and just barely trailing Last Man Standing in total audience.

Fox’s Last Man (4.9 mil/0.9), Cool Kids (3.9 mil/0.7) and Proven Innocent (2.4 mil/0.4) were all steady week-to-week.

Over on NBC, pending adjustment due to an MLB preemption in San Francisco, Blindspot (3 mil/0.4) is currently down a tenth and The Blacklist (4.1 mil/0.6) is up.

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat (3 mil/0.6) was steady, while Speechless (2.5 mil/0.5) ticked up.

The CW’s Dynasty (630K/0.2) ticked up from last week’s lows, while Crazy Ex (460K/0.1) was steady.

