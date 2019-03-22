April TV Calendar: Game of Thrones' End Begins! Plus Killing Eve, Sabrina, Mary Jane and 50 Other Dates to Save

Winter isn’t the only thing coming this April.

Yes, the extremely patient Game of Thrones faithful can look forward to a new season, as can fans of Killing Eve, Bosch and The 100. Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow, Sabrina and Life in Pieces return from extended breaks. When it comes to series finales, Gotham is ready to call it a knight, as will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Being Mary Jane and You’re the Worst. On top of it all, this spring’s fresh fare includes a trip into… The Twilight Zone.

To help you keep tabs on the goodness ahead, TVLine presents this handy-dandy, hand-crafted April calendar, plus a glimpse at some May premieres. Click to zoom and print!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible — it’s more of a hobby, really — so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I might include it in an update.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!