Ratings: With March Madness on CBS, Everyone Else Holds Pretty Steady

CBS’ March Madness coverage this Thursday night averaged 3.85 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating during primetime, down sharply from the same night last year.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.9 mil/1.4, read recap) and For the People (3.2 mil/0.5) were steady, while Station 19 (5.6 mil/0.9) ticked up.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.47 mil/0.4) and Legacies (1.01 mil/0.3, read recap) were steady.

FOX | Gotham (2.2 mil/0.6, read recaplet) and The Orville (3 mil/0.6) each added a literal handful of viewers, while steady in the demo.

NBC | Superstore (3.9 mil/0.9), A.P. Bio (2.3 mil/0.5) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.2 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo, while Will & Grace (3 mil/0.7) and SVU (4.3 mil/0.8) ticked up. Of note, Superstore drew its largest audience in a year.

